Ex-Wisconsin university chancellor’s husband accused of sexually harassing at least 7 women, probe finds

The husband of former University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper was accused of sexually harassing at least seven students or staff and possibly as many as 10, an investigation found.

The independent investigation into Kopper’s husband, Alan “Pete” Hill, found no evidence the former chancellor knew about or facilitated her husband’s behavior, even though it was "pervasive and well-known." The first harassment claim was made in 2017.

Hill, who previously denied the allegations, was banned from the university’s campus in June after three women said Hill harassed them, an earlier investigation found. He was also stripped of his ceremonial, unpaid title of associate to the chancellor.

"The large number of complaints suggest that Hill's unprofessional and improper behavior toward women was pervasive and well-known; indeed, a number of university employees made note of his behavior and took steps to protect one another from Hill," the 18-page investigative report stated. "At best, this suggests that Hill's behavior was a blind spot for the Chancellor."

MIDDLEBURY COLLEGE PROFESSOR ASKED STUDENTS TO CALCULATE DOSE OF LETHAL GAS USED IN NAZI GAS CHAMBERS

The university conducted a second investigation from September to December and discovered at least seven and potentially as many as 10 women, including university employees and students, said Hill sexually harassed them. The university released the report with about 850 pages of attachments on Friday in response to an open records request from The Associated Press and other media outlets.

Investigators found there was “credible evidence” Hill sexually harassed the women and that the harassment occurred on campus or at university-related events, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

There was no definitive evidence that Kopper retaliated directly against anyone who made a report of sexual harassment against her husband, the report said. However, it also said she didn't inquire about allegations "because she was wearing her Chancellor's hat."

LORI LOUGHLIN HAD AN 'OBSESSION' WITH USC LEADING UP TO COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

Kopper became chancellor in 2015 and resigned from her position in December 2018 after UW President Ray Cross was briefed on the findings of the report.

"She did, and the report speaks for itself," UW System spokesman Mark Pitsch said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kopper is still receiving her chancellor salary of $242,760 while on administrative leave until she returns in the fall to teach. Her salary will be reduced to $118,308 when she assumes her teaching duties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.