Briar Cliff student dies after falling 100 feet on Arkansas hiking trail
A university student from South Dakota died after falling 100 feet off a cliff at a popular hiking spot in Arkansas on Saturday, according to reports.
Andrea Norton, 20, was a student and volleyball player at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa.
New County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said Norton had been hiking with some university friends before accidentally falling from a rock formation near Jasper – about 101 miles northwest of Little Rock.
Wheeler said she was trying to re-position herself when she fell off the Hawksbill Crag – a popular hiking destination within the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest. He said the spot is one of the most photographed areas but several people have met the same fate in recent years.
BCU held a vigil for Norton Saturday evening, according to the Sioux City Journal. The school is working out arrangements with Norton’s family for a memorial service in the near future, a BCU spokeswoman said Sunday afternoon.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.