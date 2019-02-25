University of Wisconsin fraternity suspended after pledges forced wear 'Dora the Explorer' backpacks

A University of Wisconsin-Madison fraternity was suspended after the chapter forced new members to wear a “Dora the Explorer” backpack, among other requirements, the school announced Friday.

A student-led Committee on Student Organizations made the decision to suspend Alpha Sigma Phi through March 24 and place the fraternity on probation until Dec. 11 because the requirements were tantamount to hazing, according to a school press release.

According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, pledges were forced to wear the backpack, carry fruit around campus and do errands for older fraternity members.

The fraternity can appeal the decision but will not be able to hold any activities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.