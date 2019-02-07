University of Washington student slips on icy sidewalk, dies: cops

A University of Washington student suffered a fatal head injury Wednesday morning after slipping on a campus sidewalk, authorities said.

Police Maj. Steve Rittereiser said the 19-year-old sophomore slipped in an area near the school’s Electrical and Computer Engineering Building around 10:30 a.m. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from the injury. Her identity was not released.

The area where the student slipped was covered with sand and salt before classes resumed. UW police detectives are investigating the incident.

Campus officials canceled classes Monday and Tuesday during a severe snowstorm, The Seattle Times reported. It’s unclear whether the storm was responsible for creating the hazardous conditions that led to the student’s death, the report said.

Campus police said they were aware of Facebook pages encouraging students to pour water on campus walkways to prolong cancellations but authorities later determined that did not contribute to the student's death, according to the report.