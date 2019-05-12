Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Administration
Published
Last Update 20 mins ago

University of Oklahoma president announces retirement

Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma's president has announced that he will retire from the position, which he took on last year.

James Gallogly, a former energy industry executive who came out of retirement to succeed David Boren as the university's president, said in a statement released Sunday that he has advised the university's regents of his plans to retire once they have a transition plan in place.

Gallogly's announcement comes after a tumultuous year that included an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct against his predecessor and a racist video of a white student in blackface that spread quickly on social media and led to tension on campus.

Gallogly says he and his wife, Janet, will "continue to serve our university in other ways in the future."