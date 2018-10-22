Expand / Collapse search
Kansas
University of Kansas Cancer Center seeks return of giant inflatable colon

Ryan Gaydos
The University of Kansas Cancer Center sought the return of a giant inflatable colon, which was stolen from a pickup truck bed, officials said last week.

The inflatable colon is used to teach about the dangers of colon cancer, and surgical oncologist John Ashcraft said the giant inflatable colon often makes it easier for those suffering from the disease to talk about.

The item weighs about 150 pounds and is 10 feet in length -- it is also valued at $4,000.

The inflatable colon is owned by the Cancer Coalition and is used for the group’s “Get Your Rear In Gear” campaign events. The Cancer Coalition ships the colon across the country to help see the progression of colon cancer.

About one in 20 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.