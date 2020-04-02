Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

University of California system eliminates SAT, some grade requirements for admissions

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
How long will schools be closed over coronavirus in the tri-state area?Video

How long will schools be closed over coronavirus in the tri-state area?

As the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, tri-state area officials must determine whether schools will reopen again before fall.

The University of California school system Wednesday announced it will temporarily eliminate some admissions requirements for prospective students weeks after high schools across the country closed due to the coronavirus.

The temporary changes at the UC’s nine undergraduate campuses include removing SAT scores and letter grades for required courses as part of the admissions process.

UC President Janet Napolitano called the outbreak a “disaster of historic proportions.”

She said the university’s “flexibility” at this crucial time will make sure potential students get a fair shot “no matter their current challenges.”

As many prospective students are being homeschooled until the end of the year amid the pandemic, standardized test exams have been postponed or canceled and many high school classes are now pass/fail, UC wrote in a statement.

SAT and ACT college tests canceled due to coronavirus fears has students worried

John A. Pérez, chair of the Board of Regents, the governing board for UC, said the school wants to alleviate the "tremendous disruption and anxiety that is already overwhelming prospective students due to COVID-19."

Students can still submit standardized test scores, which can count toward state eligibility within the system and satisfy some graduation requirements, Napolitano said, according to The Los Angeles Times.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“The goal of these changes is to ensure a fair process that does not affect the life chances of students who, but for the coronavirus pandemic, would have become full-time students at the University of California,” Kum-Kum Bhavnani, chair of the Academic Senate, said in the statement.