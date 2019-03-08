College football player wears ‘Democratic Socialists of America’ pin during team’s White House visit: report

A North Dakota State University football player was photographed wearing a Democratic Socialists of America pin on his jacket during his team’s visit to the White House on Monday.

Jack Albrecht, a computer engineering major and backup offensive lineman, is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America’s Red River Valley chapter in North Dakota. The chapter treasurer told the Washington Post that Albrecht “wanted to make a quiet statement” during his team’s visit the White House.

The team was visiting the White House to celebrate the school’s Football Championship Subdivision title. Albrecht shared several photos of his “quiet statement” during the visit, some with President Trump in the standing in the background.

“Democratic socialism is for every worker on earth,” read a Facebook post from the chapter later that night. “You, me and 6-5 275lb champion offensive linemen invited to the White House. Join us.”

Addressing the political crisis in Venezuela, Trump said before an audience in Miami last month: “This will never happen to us. … To those who would try to impose socialism on the United States, we again deliver a very simple message: America will never be a socialist country.”

NDSU did immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. Reached by the Huffington Post on Thursday, Albrecht said he was “declining all media requests at this time.”