California authorities announce arrests in November murders of 11-year-old, 14-year-old boys

Authorities in California announced Friday that they had arrested two teenagers in connection with the murder of two juvenile boys who were viciously gunned down while sitting in a van outside of an elementary school this past November.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced that 18-year-old Jason Cornejo, 18, of Castro Valley, and a 17-year-old boy had been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney with the murders of Sean Withington, 14, and Kevin Hernandez, 11.

Withington and Hernandez were sitting in a van outside Searles Elementary School, 30 miles southeast of San Francisco when a gunman opened fire. Residents called 911 after hearing the shots ring out around 1:30 a.m. Police arrived and pronounced Withington dead at the scene, while Hernandez perished en route to the hospital.

Both suspects were already in custody on unrelated charges when authorities tied them to the double shooting.

Authorities said the defendants were acting in connection with a street gang -- a theory law enforcement was considering shortly after the killing. They did not, however, go into detail on who may have ordered the hit or what the motive was behind the killing.

Prosecutors also said a rap song was posted to the internet, praising the alleged involvement of the two defendants in the murders.

