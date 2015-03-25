Unemployment rates fall in more than three-quarters of large US cities from 1 year ago

The Labor Department says unemployment rates fell in more than three-quarters of the largest U.S. cities in November compared with the same month a year ago, evidence modest hiring is benefiting most areas of the country.

Rates fell in 290 of the nation's 372 largest metro areas. Rates rose in 68 cities and were unchanged in 14.

Fewer cities are also reporting painfully high rates. The number of metro areas with unemployment rates above 10 percent fell to 47 from 70.

The biggest annual decline was in Las Vegas, where the rate fell to 10 percent from 13.3 percent. Midland, Texas, reported the lowest rate, at 3.1 percent.

Yuma, Ariz., and El Centro, Calif., had the highest rates, at 27.3 percent and 25.5 percent, respectively.