CRIME
Published

Undocumented immigrant faces 50 years in prison in Maryland rape case

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An undocumented immigrant living in Maryland faces up to 50 years in prison for the alleged rape of a female friend last week.

Josue A. Gomez-Gonzalez, 23, a native of El Salvador, is charged with two counts of second-degree rape.

Josue Gomez-Gonzalez, 23, an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador, charged with sexually assaulting a female friend.  (Montgomery County Detention Center )

Gomez-Gonzalez picked up the friend in Montgomery County, Md. on Sept. 10 to go to dinner, according to charging documents obtained by Fox5DC.

After dinner, the pair purchased a bottle of Hennessey and drove to a park in Gaithersburg where Gomez-Gonzalez allegedly sexually assaulted the heavily-intoxicated woman in the back seat of his car. He allegedly tried pulling off her pants and made unwanted sexual advances.

He then allegedly took the woman to his home and sexually assaulted her again, authorities said. The woman told police she woke up the next morning in his home with "intense" vaginal pain and bleeding.

Immigration and Custome Enforcement (ICE) told the station an immigration detainer hold was filed with Montgomery County authorities on Sept. 12.

Gomez-Gonzalez is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on $100,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled Oct. 11.

He reportedly worked for a plumbing and heating company, WJLA-TV reported. The company told the station it verifies the immigration status of its employees. The station reported Gomez-Gonzalez also has numerous traffic violations.