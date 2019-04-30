UNC Charlotte shooting leaves 2 dead, multiple others injured: officials

At least two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Tuesday, officials said.

The campus was locked down around 6 p.m. ET as officials warned of an "active assailant." Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency confirmed that two people were dead, but it was not immediately clear if they were students or staff.

It was also not immediately clear whether a suspect was in custody.

The school's Office of Emergency Management tweeted that "shots" were reported near the Kennedy Building. Buildings across campus were "being swept by law enforcement."

"Run, Hide, Fight. Secure Yourself immediately," the office tweeted.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has been briefed on the situation at UNCC, according to his Twitter account, which advises those in Charlotte "should stay safe and listen to local officials."

The university has more than 26,500 students and 3,000 faculty and staff.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.