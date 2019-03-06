Expand / Collapse search
Uber passenger shot, killed by bicyclist in New York City, police say

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
A man was shot and killed while sitting in his Uber Tuesday night, police said.

New York City cops were hunting for a bicyclist Wednesday who shot and killed a man sitting in the backseat of an Uber.

The unidentified 26-year-old victim was a passenger in the vehicle in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when the shooter pedaled by on a bicycle and opened fire into the back door of the vehicle, FOX5NY reported.

Police received a 911 call and arrived at the scene to find the passenger suffering from gunshot wounds to his neck and chest. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.​

No arrests have been made and a description of the shooter has not been released.

