Uber passenger shot, killed by bicyclist in New York City, police say
New York City cops were hunting for a bicyclist Wednesday who shot and killed a man sitting in the backseat of an Uber.
The unidentified 26-year-old victim was a passenger in the vehicle in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when the shooter pedaled by on a bicycle and opened fire into the back door of the vehicle, FOX5NY reported.
Police received a 911 call and arrived at the scene to find the passenger suffering from gunshot wounds to his neck and chest. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
No arrests have been made and a description of the shooter has not been released.