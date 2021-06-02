Uber driver, father of 3, dies two days after carjackers shoot him in the head: police

An Uber driver and father of three who was shot in the head in Illinois during an armed carjacking has died, according to reports.

Joe Schelstraete, 38, was working Monday evening when he received a request to show up at 23rd Street and 55th Avenue in Chicago’s Cicero suburb for an Uber ride, police said.

In a Ring doorbell video obtained by Fox News, four males can be seen approaching a blue Ford four-car door. A struggle ensues and the video stops right before Schelstraete is shot in the head, Chicago's FOX 32 reported.

Schelstraete was left brain dead. He died Wednesday at about 11:40 a.m., his family told WBBM-TV.

Police have arrested one of the four suspects, but the others remain at large.

An Uber spokeswoman told Fox News the company is "saddened to hear about the senseless act of violence that took the life of Mr. Schelstraete. Our thoughts are with his family and we are working with law enforcement on their investigation."

Monday night’s deadly carjacking comes amid a spate of other similar incidents in recent months.

In March, two teenage boys in Washington, D.C. were arrested for armed carjacking, just days after two teen girls were charged in a botched carjacking that led to the brutal death of an Uber Eats delivery driver.