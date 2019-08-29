Uber driver bitten in Georgia attack that left car damaged, woman arrested

A Georgia woman was arrested after police say she was caught on camera attacking an Uber driver — by biting him and trying to damage his car.

Tasheena Campbell, 26, was taken into custody Aug. 20 -- days after the incident in which she allegedly attacked driver Yasser Hadi in midtown Atlanta on Aug. 18.

A video uploaded to Twitter of the attacks begins with a woman — identified by WAGA as Campbell — sitting on the hood of a car, breaking off a windshield wiper. Bystanders and Hadi encourage her to stop, before the woman throws a punch at Hadi.

The woman hops off the car and enters the vehicle through the driver-side door while Hadi tries to stop her. "Get out my car!" he shouts, as he pulls the woman out to the ground. The woman tries punching the Uber driver — before biting him, prompting him to scream.

It's unclear what sparked the altercation. Hadi said Campbell appeared out of nowhere and randomly attacked him.

"She's acting weird, she's acting wild, and she's on the car hitting it, telling me I need to die, to kill me," Hadi told WAGA of the encounter. "The pain, I said, "God, just let her take my flesh, I don't care. I want her to go away from me."

The Uber driver said the situation is "horrible."

"She's hit me in my job, my health and my financial pocket money, it's hard," said Hadi, noting he doesn't have insurance. "I'm in a bad situation. I wish people see this and help."

Campbell was arrested and charged with battery and criminal trespass, according to online records from the Fulton County Jail. She was still in custody as of Thursday.