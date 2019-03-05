Missing Uber driver found dead outside Philadelphia rail station, family says; another driver found dead in Delaware

An Uber driver missing for eight days was found dead inside his vehicle Tuesday in Philadelphia, his family said, making him the second driver for the ride-hailing service to be found in the region within a week.

The body of James Carter Jr. was found in the driver's seat of his 2007 Jeep Liberty outside 30th Street Station, the city's main rail station, his son told Philadelphia's KYW-TV. No foul play was suspected, the report said. It was unclear what caused the death.

Carter, of Willingboro, N.J., was last seen by his family on Feb. 25. He had dropped off a passenger around 5:15 p.m. and then reportedly deactivated the Uber app on his phone a few moments later, the station reported.

Just three days earlier, a driver who worked for both Uber and Lyft was found dead in Wilmington, Del., just 32 miles from Philadelphia.

The body of Musba Behiru Shifa, 43, was found in a car in the parking lot of Trolley Square Shopping Center, Washington's FOX 5 reported.

Shifa was last seen in northwest Washington on Jan. 18, and was driving a black Honda HRV, the paper reported.

The circumstances of his death and the discovery of his body were not immediately clear, but no foul play was suspected, police said.

The driver was originally from Ethiopia and had been living in Washington for about five years, the News Journal of Wilmington reported.

