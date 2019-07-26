Uber removes driver after he used woman’s account to give himself with 5-star rating, $100 tip, report says

An Uber driver reportedly has been banned from using the app after a New Jersey woman claimed he used her account to give himself a 5-star rating and $100 tip following a recent ride.

Donna Wilson-Booker tells Fox29 that she was returning home to Willsboro from an airport when the driver – who acted polite and had helped place her luggage in the vehicle – missed what she said was an obvious turn on his GPS route.

Once she arrived at her destination, “he said ‘would you mind, can I use your app, cause of the recent incidents with passengers Uber has a problem when we go off track or off route, I just want to adjust the route’,” Wilson-Booker said.

She obliged and handed over her phone. But then hours later, when Wilson-Booker opened up the app again to leave a tip and rating for the driver, she noticed that he had already used her account to leave a 5-star review and a generous $100 tip for him, according to Fox29.

UBER VEHICLE'S STEERING WHEEL ALLEGEDLY FALLS OFF IN VIRAL VIDEO

“The nerve of him to do that, I have his license plate number and his name, so I don’t know why he would do something that stupid,” she told the station.

“He really messed with the wrong person because he’s not going to get away with this,” Wilson-Booker added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The company, in a statement to Fox29, said: “We have issued a full refund to this rider and have removed the driver’s access to the app.”

Wilson-Booker says the whole episode is a “lesson learned for other people that there are scam artists out there like that.”