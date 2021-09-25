Expand / Collapse search
Gunfire erupts at beach where US Open of Surfing taking place

Police confirmed an officer involved shooting took place

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
The beach where the U.S. Open of Surfing is taking place was also the site of an officer-involved shooting on Saturday. 

"We can confirm an officer involved shooting did occur at Huntington City Beach at approximately 3:15pm," Huntington Beach Police tweeted Saturday. "There is no current public safety threat. More details will be released as they become available."

Huntington Beach is also the site of the U.S. Open of Surfing, which began Monday and runs through Sunday.

Huntington Beach Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

The U.S. Open of Surfing is an annual weeklong competition next to the Huntington Beach pier that is scheduled to conclude on Sunday. 

