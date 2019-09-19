US Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton goes missing in Arizona

A U.S. Marine went missing Monday evening when he left Arizona for Camp Pendleton in Southern California.

Lance Cpl. Job Wallace, 20, was last seen at a friend’s house in Surprise, Ariz., which is northwest of Phoenix.

A Border Patrol camera caught Wallace’s truck traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 southeast of El Paso but his mother said law enforcement told her his phone last pinged in Arizona Monday night.

“He got into several colleges and missed scholarship opportunities just so that he could be a Marine because he felt it was his duty to serve his country,” his mother, who lives in Arizona, said.

He was driving a 2004 silver Ford Explorer Sport Trac pickup with the Arizona license plate CRF9682.

The matter has been turned over to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

“NCIS and our partners are working diligently to locate Lance Cpl. Wallace and bring him home safely,” Kurt Thomas, special agent in charge of the NCIS Marine Corps West Field Office, said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.