U-Haul driver crashes through wall on Virginia interstate, lands on highway ramp

The driver of a U-Haul truck managed to walk away without any injuries after crash-landing the vehicle on an interstate highway ramp in Virginia, according to officials.

Virginia State Police said on Twitter the man driving the truck was leaving the U-Haul facility in Fairfax County just outside Washington, D.C., around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday when he mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

The truck then crashed through a retaining wall and onto the ramp for southbound Interstate 495.

The man, who was not identified by police, was charged with reckless driving for failing to maintain control of the vehicle.

Photos released by police show the truck after it smashed through the wall and was left on the roadway.

State police said the driver's seat belt saved him from getting hurt, adding that they were "afraid we can't say the same" for the Virginia Department of Transportation's retaining wall.

VDOT tweeted the "poor, darling wall" that was destroyed "deserved better."

"But glad the driver wasn’t injured— he couldn’t have been replaced as easily as this wall," the agency said. Yay for #seatbelts!"