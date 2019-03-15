Two-plane collision on Los Angeles runway kills pilot, leaves one person injured

A two-plane collision on a Los Angeles-area runway Wednesday evening killed one person and injured another.

Authorities said a single-engine North American T-28 hit another plane “under unknown circumstances” at the Compton-Woodley Airport, a county-owned general aviation airport located southwest of Compton and a few miles from Los Angeles International Airport.

FAA GROUNDS BOEING 737 MAX 8, 737 MAX 9 PLANES FOLLOWING DEADLY ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES CRASH

Ian Gregor of the Federal Aviation Administration said the collision caused the other aircraft – a single-engine Cessna-type aircraft – to catch fire.

One of the pilots died after reportedly being flung from a plane. The other person involved in the crash was rushed to the hospital, but that person's condition remains unknown.

COUNTRIES AND CARRIERS AROUND GLOBE GROUND BOEING 737 MAX

Firefighters had extinguished a fire caused by the crash by the time deputies arrived, the Sheriff's office told FOX11.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. The crash site has reportedly been secured by Compton Sheriff’s Station patrol deputies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A pilot was killed at the same area back in 2015 after a single-engine plane crashed and burned on a runway as it tried to tow an advertising banner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.