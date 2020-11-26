2 NYPD officers shot in Queens released from hospital

It’s a Thanksgiving to remember.

The two NYPD officers who were shot while responding to a domestic dispute in Queens were released from the hospital Thursday — just in time to spend the holiday with their loved ones.

Joseph Murphy and Christopher Wells were greeted by dozens of their brothers in blue as they were rolled out of Jamaica Hospital in wheelchairs.

2 NYC POLICE OFFICERS WOUNDED IN DAYTIME SHOOTING

Both men were flanked by their wives — with Wells’ carrying their bundled-up 2-week-old baby in her arms.

“I’m excited to go home,” said Wells, who’s been on the force for 14 years. “So happy.”

Bagpipes blared as both plainclothes and uniformed members of the NYPD applauded the men.

“I’m looking forward to going home and spending time with my family, sit down with the people I love and enjoy a meal,” said Murphy, a dad of one with six years on the job. “I’m extra thankful.”

The pair of cops were shot by Rondell Goppy at the 41-year-old suspect’s Springfield Gardens home Tuesday afternoon.

The officers had just escorted Goppy’s wife back to the apartment on 179th Street to retrieve her belongings when the CUNY peace officer walked through the front door and opened fire, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

Goppy — whose wife had gone to the 105th Precinct that morning to report that her husband had choked her — was shot multiple times and killed.

Murphy, who had learned his wife is pregnant just before his shift Tuesday, suffered gunshot wounds to both hands, while Wells was shot in the leg, shattering his femur.

Both underwent surgery and Murphy will likely have to go under the knife again for one of his hands, Shea said.

“I think when you see the emotion that you see here and smiles in a week where you have two police officers shot, there is no surprise here today what we have to be thankful for,” the city’s top cop told reporters just after the officers were released.

“We’re just so grateful that these officers are going to be able to get home today, sit on the couch, watch some football with their beautiful families. It’s not lost on us really how lucky we are.”

Shea also underscored that men and women in law enforcement wake up each day with the sole mission to serve and protect the public.

“That’s exactly what these officers did,” he said. “We could not be more proud of the job they did here in extreme circumstances in saving lives.”