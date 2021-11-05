North Carolina Burger King drive-thru shooting injures two children

Two children in North Carolina were shot while waiting in a Burger King drive-thru Thursday night.

According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Thursday at 7 p.m. while the children were in a car with their family.

The Burger King where the shooting occurred is at the 1600 block of US 70 in Durham, North Carolina.

A bullet broke through the car window and hit two children who were in the back seat.

After the shooting, the family took the children to a local hospital where they received care for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said they heard shots fired nearby around the time when the children were shot but do not believe the children were the intended targets, according to the sheriff's office.

No suspects were found at the Burger King, the sheriff's office said.