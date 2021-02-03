Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Florida FBI agents hurt in deadly ambush released from hospital

FBI identified the suspected gunman as 55-year-old David Lee Huber

By Paul Best | Fox News
Florida suspect used doorbell camera to monitor approaching FBI agents: report

The suspect killed in Sunrise, Fla., used a doorbell camera to monitor approaching FBI agents who came to serve a federal warrant, using an assault-style weapon to fire through the unopened door, law enforcement sources told the Miami Herald.

The two FBI agents who sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were hospitalized following a deadly shooting in South Florida Tuesday were released from the hospital Wednesday, a spokesman for the FBI's Miami field office told Fox News. 

Two other FBI agents, 36-year-old agent Daniel Alfin and 43-year-old agent Laura Schwartzenberger, were killed in the early-morning shooting. Another FBI agent was also injured but was treated at the scene. 

SUSPECT IN DEADLY FLORIDA FBI SHOOTING IDENTIFIED AS DAVID LEE HUBER, SOURCE CONFIRMS

FBI agents console each other as they arrive at the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office in Dania, Fla., after two FBI agents were killed and three wounded while trying to serve a search warrant in Broward County on Tuesday Feb. 2, 2021. (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

The FBI agents were ambushed when trying to serve a warrant to 55-year-old Daniel Lee Huber in a child pornography case. 

Huber allegedly monitored the agents as they approached his home around 6:00 a.m. ET Tuesday morning in Sunset, Fla., then released a barrage of bullets through an unopened door, a law enforcement source told Fox News Wednesday. 

FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George Piro said Tuesday that FBI Miami conducts search warrants "almost daily" and the majority of them "occur without incident," but Tuesday's operation "ended tragically with the subject opening fire on the members of the search team."

Huber barricaded himself in his apartment for two hours after the initial shootout, then killed himself, according to CBS Miami

Fox News' Jordan Early contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

