Florida FBI agents hurt in deadly ambush released from hospital

The two FBI agents who sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were hospitalized following a deadly shooting in South Florida Tuesday were released from the hospital Wednesday, a spokesman for the FBI's Miami field office told Fox News.

Two other FBI agents, 36-year-old agent Daniel Alfin and 43-year-old agent Laura Schwartzenberger, were killed in the early-morning shooting. Another FBI agent was also injured but was treated at the scene.

SUSPECT IN DEADLY FLORIDA FBI SHOOTING IDENTIFIED AS DAVID LEE HUBER, SOURCE CONFIRMS

The FBI agents were ambushed when trying to serve a warrant to 55-year-old Daniel Lee Huber in a child pornography case.

Huber allegedly monitored the agents as they approached his home around 6:00 a.m. ET Tuesday morning in Sunset, Fla., then released a barrage of bullets through an unopened door, a law enforcement source told Fox News Wednesday.

FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George Piro said Tuesday that FBI Miami conducts search warrants "almost daily" and the majority of them "occur without incident," but Tuesday's operation "ended tragically with the subject opening fire on the members of the search team."

Huber barricaded himself in his apartment for two hours after the initial shootout, then killed himself, according to CBS Miami.

Fox News' Jordan Early contributed to this report.