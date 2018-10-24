Expand / Collapse search
New York
Two female bodies discovered in New York's Hudson River: report

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
The discovery of two female bodies washed ashore from the Hudson River in New York City has prompted a police investigation.

Around 3 p.m., a passerby reported two female bodies floating in the water near the Upper West Side, ABC7NY reported.

The women, who reportedly were duct-taped together, were both fully clothed and didn't appear to have any signs of trauma.

The city medical examiner's office will determine their cause of death.

