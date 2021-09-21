Two dead after man jumps from New York building, strikes another person below

An apparently suicidal man jumped off the roof of a Yonkers apartment building on Monday night and landed on a person below — resulting in both of their deaths, police said.

The shocking scene unfolded at the Cromwell Towers on Locust Hill Avenue as a "distraught" 25-year-old leaped off the building and onto a 61-year-old man on the parking garage roof, cops said.

Both men died at the scene.

"The incident appears to be a tragic situation and the investigation is ongoing," Yonkers police said in a statement.

Police said they are interviewing witnesses and family members of both men.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).