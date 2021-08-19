Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico
Published

2 Albuquerque officers shot, taken to hospital

Officers were responding to 'critical incident' in New Mexico city

Associated Press
Two Albuquerque, N.M., police officers were taken to the hospital Thursday after being shot, authorities said. Police did not release any details about the officers' conditions other than saying they were injured. 

The police department said in a statement that officers were responding to a "critical incident" on the city's northeast side but didn't provide any other details or say what may have led to the shooting.

Police were in the process of shutting down streets in the area and locking down at least one nearby school.

