Twitter lights up with UFO talk after light seen in Florida sky, turns out to be Navy missile

It's not the first time a rocket or missile test has been mistaken for aliens

By Paul Best | Fox News
Twitter lights up with UFO talk after light seen in Florida sky, turns out to be Navy missile

Navy fires trident-II SLBM missile test from a submarine off the coast of Florida

A strange light over the South Florida sky Tuesday evening had many residents bracing for extraterrestrial contact, but it turned out to be the Navy testing a missile. 

'ODD' LIGHTS IN NORTH CAROLINA SKY PROMPTS SEVERAL THEORIES

Floridians will be disappointed (or maybe relieved) to find out that it was just the Navy testing a Trident-II ballistic missile from a submarine, according to meteorologist Zach Covey. 

The Federation of American Scientists explains that the Trident-II "is a three-stage, solid propellant, inertially guided FBM with a range of more than 4,000 nautical miles."

It's not the first time that a rocket or missile test was mistaken for aliens.

Elon Musk poked fun at the misunderstanding a few years ago when a rocket launched by SpaceX was widely mistaken for a UFO or, as he put it, a "Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea."

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

