Twitter feed, suspected of being Dayton, Ohio, shooter's, points to possible leftist leanings

A Twitter feed appearing to belong to the gunman who killed nine people, including his sister, outside a Dayton, Ohio, bar over the weekend showed left-leaning tweets lamenting the 2016 election of President Trump.

Connor Betts, 24, killed by the authorities during the gun spree, also appeared to support Democratic presidential contender Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, according to The Associated Press.

The account @iamthespookster didn't bear Betts' name, but did show selfies that resembled known photos of him.

Twitter took the account down late Sunday, fueling speculation that it belonged to Betts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The account stands in contrast to the one operated by Patrick Crusius accused of a shooting massacre in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday that claimed 22 lives. That 21-year-old suspect espoused anti-immigrant leanings, according to a manifesto authorities allege was his.