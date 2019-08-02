Twin brothers pulled over in Ohio for near-identical license plates while en route to Twins Festival

It’s safe to say: good things come in twos.

Twin brothers driving near-identical vehicles were pulled over Thursday while driving to the annual Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, after state troopers suspected the pair each had the same license plate number.

Andy Baker told FOX8 he and his identical brother Chad were heading to the festival from Nashville, Tenn. in separate blue Teslas when state troopers stopped them, although they were not speeding.

IDENTICAL TWIN SISTERS MARRY IDENTICAL TWIN BROTHERS

One trooper suspected the twins had the same license plate, making him do a double-take. Both license plates appeared to read: "SUBJ TO" to the officer — but moments later he stood corrected.

“He says, ‘Do you know why I pulled you over? You guys have the same license plate,” Andy told the station. “I said, ‘Incorrect’.”

The two twins are real estate investors, and “subject to” is a term used in the business. “One is an O, the other is a zero,” said Andy.

Last year, the twins were pulled over by Ohio authorities for speeding while driving to the festival at 58 mph — making this their second run-in with the law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, both Bakers were ticketed, but this time their luck held and the state trooper let them go.

“Nobody likes getting pulled over by police, we were both nervous, but it’s a great story and we will tell it all weekend.”

Click to read more on FOX 8

Fox News' Kira Grant contributed to this report.