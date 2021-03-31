Tunnel to Towers closing in on goal to pay off mortgage of officer killed in Colorado shooting

The Tunnel to Tower Foundation is raising money to pay off the mortgage of Eric Talley, the police officer who was killed in the supermarket mass shooting that occurred last week in Boulder, Colorado.

The foundation has already accrued 80% of the money needed for their goal, which they hope to meet by Easter Sunday.

Frank Siller, The CEO of Tunnel to Towers, said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" that his foundation is keeping its promise to pay off the remaining balance of the mortgage for Eric’s wife and his seven children.

"I can’t thank 'Fox & Friends' enough for this campaign," Siller said. "It’s a promise we made at Tunnels to Towers Foundation and we’re going to keep that."

Siller called on people to donate to his organization to not only help meet their goal for Talley’s family but to help other "great heroes" and the "families that are left behind."

Jennie Taylor, a Gold Star Home program recipient of the foundation, also joined the segment to discuss how her life was positively impacted by Tunnel to Towers after her husband’s death.

"Your first concern is, oh my gosh, how will I raise these children without my husband here," Taylor said. "But, immediately following that thought is, how am I going to pay the bills?"

Taylor, who also has seven children, said she couldn’t describe the "burden" that was lifted after receiving the phone call that the foundation would be taking care of the mortgage payments.

Boulder, Colorado, police held a memorial service Tuesday in honor of Talley.

Talley was the first law enforcement officer to arrive at the scene of a mass shooting in Boulder, where he and nine others were killed on March 22.

Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette live-streamed the memorial service, which drew hundreds of first responders from across the state, as well as civilians.

Taylor attended the funeral service for Talley to be with the family and commemorate the fallen officer. Taylor said that the family was "resilient" and "beautiful" and described the service as a "memory that will be etched" in her mind forever.

"You see the light of [Talley’s] goodness, of his service, of his hope shining brightly in those beautiful children and his lovely wife, his weeping mother and his father there."

