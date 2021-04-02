Tunnel to Towers donates mortgage-free home to Minnesota veteran who lost legs in combat

A Minnesota veteran and his family are new homeowners thanks to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The nonprofit created in honor of fallen 9/11 firefighter Stephen Siller, gifted U.S. Army Specialist Johnathan Mullen and his family a mortgage-free smart home just in time for Easter.

In 2011, Mullen lost both of his legs while serving in Afghanistan and said his "beautiful" customized home has completely changed his life.

SLAIN BOULDER OFFICER ERIC TALLEY: TUNNEL TO TOWERS TO PAY FAMILY'S MORTGAGE

"It's going to help me to be able to live my life independently without pain and strain," the Minnesota veteran told "America’s Newsroom" on Friday.

Mullen, a father of two with a third on the way, mentioned his previous homes were not accessible for handicapped individuals and he faced many challenges navigating in his wheelchair.

"It's just going to allow me to live with less irritability and less pain, and be able to serve my family and my wife and kids much, much better," Mullen mentioned.

Tunnel to Towers builds mortgage-free homes and supports Gold Star families through $11 minimum donations from people around the country.

"We did it through the goodness of Americans that donate to Tunneltotowers.org," Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller told co-host, Bill Hemmer. "We want him to be in his new home for Easter…what a better way to do it and let him start his life."

Siller added there are many Americans that gave back to the country and Tunnel to Towers wants to help.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Army specialist is studying to be a minister and has plans to attend a seminary. Mullen told Hemmer he’s extremely "grateful" for his new family home.

"It's just such a great way to be able to celebrate Easter with my family," Mullen said. "…to worship and just praise God for this wonderful gift from Tunnel to Towers."