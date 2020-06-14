Tulsa dad arrested after 2 children, ages 3 and 4, found dead in locked truck

A Tulsa, Okla., man was arrested Saturday after police say he left his two children inside a locked truck for five hours.

Dustin Lee Dennis, 31, is facing two counts of second-degree murder after his children, who were both under the age of five, were pronounced dead at his home, according to an arrest report.

Dennis told police he drove to QuikTrip with his children around noon and then returned to his home in the 1700 block of East 61st Street South, according to an arrest report.

A family member identified the children Sunday as Teagan, 4, and Ryan, 3, Dennis.

Dennis then fell asleep for four to five hours and when he woke up, he couldn’t find his children, police said.

Dennis told police he found his children in the floorboard of the truck and then moved the children to the living room where paramedics pronounced the children dead, according to an arrest report.

