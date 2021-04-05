Tulsa man allegedly attempted to kidnap woman after stalking her, leaving candy at her door

An Oklahoma man was arrested Friday after allegedly stalking a woman for over a month, then shooting her husband and attempting to kidnap her from her home.

Suspect Justin Arthur-Ray Davis knew the victim from work. Tulsa police said that Davis resigned from his job before he started stalking the suspect.

The victim also reported him hanging around outside her apartment several times, leaving "candy and food" on her doorstep.

The couple was walking to their car in the morning when they spotted the suspect sitting in a truck outside their home.

MAN KILLED, OKLAHOMA POLICE OFFICER WOUNDED IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTOUT

Police say Davis then exited his truck with a shotgun in hand and ran after the couple.

"The couple retreated to their apartment where Davis shot through the door, hitting the husband in the hand," a police statement on Facebook read. "Davis went into the apartment and grabbed the victim, dragging her down the stairs, assaulting her along the way."

SARM HESLOP'S PARENTS HIT A ROADBLOCK IN AGONIZING SEARCH

A neighbor called 911 after the disturbance woke them and they witnessed Davis "choke and punch the victim."

GRAPHIC PHOTO:

Officers arrived and chased Davis down the interstate until he lost control of his vehicle crashed. He was transported to hospital to treat lacerations on his face before being booked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A motive for the incident has not yet been reported, nor have any specific charges.

Fox News reached out to Tulsa police for more information, which is pending.