Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Earthquakes
Published

Tsunami watch in Hawaii canceled after 7.5 magnitude quake in Pacific Ocean

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hawaii was placed under a brief tsunami watch Tuesday night after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Pacific Ocean’s Kuril Islands.

It was canceled a short time later.

Gov. David Ige took to Twitter to tell residents to “stay tuned to official sources.” He retweeted a link from the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center that said the agency is working to determine the threat.

The earthquake was at a depth of about 37 miles, Hawaii News Now reported. The Kuril Islands are off Russia's far eastern coast.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It said earthquakes of this strength in the past have caused tsunamis far from the epicenter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.