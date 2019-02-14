Trump's personal letter 'touched' woman who was battling brain tumor: 'I couldn't believe it'

Rachel Robbins, 27, a nursing student at the University of South Alabama who was recently diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor, was shocked when she opened her mail and received a personal letter from President Trump and the First Lady.

For the conservative Trump supporter in Mobile who just had the malignant tumor removed, the unexpected note meant a lot.

"I was just amazed, honestly, I couldn't believe it," Robbins told Fox News. "I felt very honored that the president of the United States of America heard my story and was praying for me from the White House."

The former Liberty Counsel staff member and Covenant Journey alumni had just run seven miles and lifted weights the day before she got an MRI and found out she had a cancerous tumor larger than a lime in the back side of her brain. She had had symptoms for about a year.

“We recently learned of the courage and tenacity you have displayed during the course of your illness. We are keeping you and your loved ones in our prayers, and send our warmest wishes for a swift and full recovery," the Trumps wrote. "We hope that the love and support of friends and family strengthens and encourages you during this difficult time. We ask that God grant you comfort and strength as you continue this brave battle. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Get well soon!”

Robbins, whose parents are summer missionaries in the Cayman Islands, said it meant a lot to her to have people praying for her healing all around the world, especially from the Oval Office.

"I love how the letter's written and addresses God and calls on Him for my healing and my recovery," she added.

She had the surgery Friday, Feb. 1, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Dr. Nicholas Voss and his team fully extracted the tumor and she is still undergoing treatment to ensure a full recovery. Robbins, who works as a hospital aid on the heart floor at Providence Hospital in Mobile, said it was a helpful experience for what she wants to do with her life.

"I want to be a nurse first assist just like the nurses that helped me in my surgery," Robbins said. "I would love to be an RNFA for Dr. Voss."

Robbins said her childhood friend, Cody Sanders, who works as a speechwriter in the West Wing and attended First Baptist Church of Eufaula with her growing up, told the president about her plight.

“It is incredible that the president and the first lady would take the time to send a letter of encouragement to someone they have never met,” said Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel. “This letter is very special. In the din of political debate, very few people hear about touching stories like this one and the person touched by the family occupying the highest office in the land."

He said he has been praying for Robbins, and knows others have as well.

"We are asking people to continue to pray for Rachel and her family. No matter the circumstances, nothing is impossible for God. Throughout this process, Rachel has demonstrated an unusual peace and trust that only comes from a personal relationship with Jesus Christ,” said Staver.