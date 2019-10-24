Trump’s name removed from New York City skating rinks

President Trump’s last name has been scrubbed from two ice rinks -- including one prominently mentioned in his bestselling book "The Art of the Deal" -- in New York City's Central Park.

The Trump Organization, which still runs the Wollman Rink near the southern edge of the park and the Lasker Rink to the north, has removed the word "Trump" from the outer boards, the skate rental counters and other areas.

“Unsolicited, the Trump organization notified us in late August that they planned to change the on-rink branding,” Crystal Howard, a city Parks Department spokeswoman, told the Associated Press.

Trump has run the two rinks since the 1980s under a contract with the city that is up for renewal in 2021. Wollman Rink opened this week for the winter season and the Lasker Rink is scheduled to open by the end of October. The saga of how Trump took over and upgraded Wollman Rink was prominently featured among several successful transactions of Trump's in his book "The Art of the Deal."

But on Tuesday, the board surrounding Wollman rink said "Central Park Wollman Rink" with no mention of "Trump," and the red Trump sign at the skate rental counter had been covered up except for the "T."

City figures viewed by the AP show that revenue at the rinks have dropped since Trump took office.

The rinks generated $9.3 million in the operating year that ended Sept. 30, 2016, shortly before Trump’s election. Annual revenue dropped to $8.7 million in the operating year that ended on Sept. 30, 2018.

