Trump, world leaders gather to commemorate D-Day, pay tribute to heroes

Remembering D-Day, 75 years later

President Trump, French Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders will gather on the beaches of Normandy, France on Thursday to commemorate 75 years since the D-Day invasion and pay tribute to the heroes of the battle that was the turning point of World War II. D-Day saw more than 150,000 Allied troops land on the beaches of Normandy in northwest France on June 6, 1944. The Battle of Normandy, codenamed Operation Overlord, changed the course of the war, and ultimately helped bring about Nazi Germany's defeat in May 1945.

On Wednesday, in a ceremony at Portsmouth, England, Trump read an excerpt from a prayer that President Roosevelt said during a radio address on D-Day. He is expected to give a speech on Thursday while touring the beaches of Normandy and an American military cemetery in France. Tune in to "The Ingraham Angle" tonight at 10 p.m. ET to watch Laura Ingraham's exclusive interview with President Trump from Normandy.

Trump warns not enough progress being made in Mexico talks

President Trump declared Wednesday evening that "not nearly enough" progress was being made in last-minute negotiations with Mexico, as the U.S. prepares to impose escalating tariffs unless that nation does more to stop the rush of illegal immigrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. "Progress is being made, but not nearly enough!" the president tweeted.

Trump repeated his comments while making his way to Normandy early Thursday, saying that Congress and Democrats have been a “disaster” on immigration and that Dems were content with immigration crime. The president also stressed that he was “serious” about imposing tariffs on Mexico and said that many lawmakers do not know what they’re talking about when it comes to tariffs.

Trump's remarks came as U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported Wednesday that the number of migrants apprehended at the border skyrocketed to nearly 133,000 in May, levels not seen in over a decade. That number surpassed 144,000 when counting migrants deemed inadmissible -- more than a 30 percent increase from the prior month and double the influx recorded at the beginning of the year. Talks between U.S. officials and Mexico will resume Thursday.

Report: Pelosi tells Dems she wants to see Trump in prison

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told senior Democrats on Tuesday that she ultimately wants to see President Trump “in prison,” according to a report. The speaker reportedly made the remark while defending her stance against impeaching the president in an evening meeting with House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler and other top Democrats, according to Politico. “I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison,” she said, according to multiple Democratic sources familiar with the meeting. Pelosi wants to hold the president accountable, the sources said, but thinks voters should get him out of office in 2020, after which he could possibly face criminal charges.

Rep. Ilhan Omar to 2020 Dem who wants to debate AOC: 'No means no!'

2020 Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney wants to debate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, on the "Medicare-for-all." Delaney invited the ire of several fellow Democrats, including Ocasio-Cortez, last weekend when he argued that "Medicare-for-all" was bad policy. AOC has refused to debate Delaney so far and fellow progressive Rep. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., had one response for Delaney on Wednesday: "No means no!" In an interview with Fox News, Delaney lamented the Democratic Party's "intolerance to different ideas" and said "Medicare-for-all" made it difficult for Democrats to beat Trump in 2020.

Carrie Underwood takes top honors at CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood won big at the 2019 CMT Music Awards, taking home the show's top honor Wednesday evening with Video of the Year for her hit "Cry Pretty." Underwood, 36, beat out the other Video of the Year nominees including, Kelsea Ballerini's "Miss Me More," Kane Brown's "Good as You," Luke Combs' "She Got the Best of Me" and "Coming Home" by Keith Urban and Julia Michaels. Along with Video of the Year, Underwood also won the night's first televised accolade — Female Video of the Year — for her song "Love Wins" at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Her wins Wednesday night extends her run as the most decorated act in the history of the CMT Music Awards. CLICK HERE for the list of winners at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

Army paratrooper 101st Airborne veteran Eugene Deibler, 94, recalls the battle at Normandy and tells Fox News why he feels uncomfortable being called a hero.

