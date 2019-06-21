Trump weighs 'measured' response to Iran; US citizen death toll rises in Dominican Republic

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know today ...

The world awaits a 'measured' US response to Iran

After weeks of mounting tension and a war of words, both the United States and Iran have refrained so far from further escalating their conflict after a U.S. drone was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile Wednesday evening. According to multiple reports, the U.S. military made preparations for limited strikes on Iran but approval was withdrawn before the attacks were launched. The New York Times reported that President Trump had approved the strikes, but then called them off.

Earlier Thursday, Trump told reporters that Iran made a "very big mistake" but also said he had the feeling that it might have been the result of someone being "loose and stupid," rather than a deliberate provocation by Iran. Top administration officials and lawmakers had a classified briefing at the White House and suggested a "measured" U.S. response is likely coming soon. Fred Fleitz, who also served as chief of staff to current National Security Adviser John Bolton, told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that the president has acted responsibly and with restraint but that the use of force against Iran "is on the table."

US citizen death total in Dominican Republic rises to 11

The families of two U.S. citizens have told Fox News that the pair died suddenly while visiting the Dominican Republic. They were identified as Chris Palmer, a 41-year-old Army veteran from Kansas who died April 18, 2018, and Barbara Diane Maser-Mitchell, a 69-year-old retired nurse from Pennsylvania who died Sept. 17, 2016, after falling critically ill at a resort. The State Department confirmed their deaths to Fox News on Thursday.

The two would bring the total of U.S. citizens known to have died while visiting the Dominican Republic to 11. Most of those deaths that have become matters of public record occurred in 2018 and 2019. Maser-Mitchell’s death is the earliest one reported so far.

Bombshell testimony in Navy SEAL's trial

Navy prosecutors are still pursuing murder charges against Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher even after bombshell testimony Thursday by a Navy colleague who confessed that he was the one to kill a teenage Islamic State fighter. Special Operator 1st Class Corey Scott, a SEAL Team Seven medic, testifying for the prosecution under an immunity agreement, told the court that he held the teen’s "thumb over his TT tube until he quit breathing," admitting that he asphyxiated the captive, despite saying that he saw Gallagher stab the boy in his neck.

When cross-examined by the defense, Scott said he killed the fighter because he knew "he was going to die anyways." "I wanted to save him from what was going to happen to him next," Scott said, referring to alleged torture by Iraqi captors.

Scandal-ridden Roy Moore announces new Senate bid, despite opposition from Trump, conservatives

Roy Moore, the scandal-scarred Republican who lost a 2017 bid for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, announced Thursday he will run again for Senate next year, despite President Trump and other conservatives in Washington insisting he can’t win. “Yes, I will run for the United States Senate in 2020,” Moore said during a defiant announcement in Montgomery, after railing against the Republicans who have said they oppose his candidacy. "Can I win?" Moore said. "Yes, I can win. Not only can I, they know I can. That’s why there’s such opposition." Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, mocked Moore, specifically a report that Moore said he would improve on his previous run by engaging in "more personal contact with people."

US women's soccer team dominates Sweden

The United States is showing just how fiercely it is prepared to defend its Women's World Cup title. The Americans faced their toughest test of the tournament on Thursday night and dominated in a 2-0 victory over Sweden, the rivals that stunned them at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil. The U.S. went undefeated in the group stage, posting wins against Thailand and Chile before beating the Swedes, all without conceding a goal. It is the first time the Americans have shut out all their group opponents in the World Cup. They’ve also scored a group-stage record 18 goals. - Associated Press

