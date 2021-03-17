Trump warns Biden's border 'crisis' will get 'much worse': 'They are coming in from everywhere'

Happy St. Patrick's Day and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Trump, on 'Fox News Primetime,' warns Biden's border 'crisis' will 'destroy our country'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden as the border crisis further unravels, speaking with Maria Bartiromo in an exclusive interview on "Fox News Primetime."

Trump said he and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had built a "great relationship" with a joint interest in controlling illegal immigration and constructing an efficient border wall. But he warned their progress was now in jeopardy with Biden in office.

"[Lopez Obrador] is a great gentleman. We had a very good relationship. They had 28,000 soldiers on our border while we were building the wall ... and they were also stopping them at their northern border by Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala," Trump said.

"Today, they are coming in. You take a look. They are coming in from foreign countries. I see they are coming in from Yemen. They are coming in from the Middle East. They are coming in from everywhere," he said. "They are dropping them off and they are pouring into our country. It is a disgrace."

"They are going to destroy our country if we don't do something about it."

Trump fumed that Biden has "eroded" the progress his administration made on the border in terms of national security and vetting asylum seekers.

"Frankly, our country can't handle [the increase in migrants]. It is a crisis like we have rarely had and certainly we have never had on the border. But it is going to get much worse." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Georgia massage-parlor shootings leave at least eight dead; suspect in custody

At least eight people were found dead Tuesday following a bloody shooting spree that appeared to target Asian massage parlors in the Atlanta area.

Suspect Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested some four hours after the first shooting and authorities linked him to shootings that occurred at three different crime scenes.

Atlanta police Chief Rodney Bryant said it was too early to determine if the shootings were racially motivated hate crimes. But the shootings took place at spas where a majority of the employees are Asian. The horror scenes came amid a spike in attacks on people of Asian descent across the U.S..

The killing spree reportedly began shortly before 5 p.m. when four people were shot and killed and at least one other person was wounded at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, Georgia, reports said.



Police said video footage showed the suspect’s vehicle in the area of the Atlanta spas about the time of those attacks as well. That, as well as other video evidence, "suggests it is extremely likely our suspect is the same as Cherokee County’s, who is in custody," Atlanta police said in a statement. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Biden says Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms accusers' claims

President Biden said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if an investigation supports the sexual misconduct claims made by his accusers.

"If the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should he resign?" ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos asked on Tuesday, for an interview scheduled to air in full on Wednesday.

"Yes," Biden responded. "I think he'll probably end up being prosecuted, too."



"How about right now?" Stephanopolous pressed, citing growing calls for Cuomo's resignation from prominent New York Democrats, including U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

"That's a judgment for them to make," Biden responded.

"A woman should be presumed to be telling the truth and should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward," Biden continued. "But there should be an investigation to determine whether what she says is true. That's what's going on now."

"And you've been very clear, if the investigation confirms the claims, he's gone," Stephanopoulos followed.

"That's what I think happens," Biden responded. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Congressional Democrats' bid to kill the filibuster represents "the ultimate power grab,"Fox News' Sean Hannity told viewers Tuesday night.

"Now with razor-thin majorities in the U.S. House and the Senate, Democrats are attempting to implement what will be the single, largest power grab in modern American political history," the "Hannity" host said.

"As we speak, there is now a full-court press to abolish the filibuster in the United States Senate. While Joe [Biden] wants to make it harder for the filibuster, most Democrats want to do away with it completely."

