Trump vows 'second wave' of coronavirus won't shut down US

Trump: 'We're not going to close the country' if there's second wave of coronavirus cases

President Trump said Thursday he wouldn’t let a “second wave” of the coronavirus shutter the economy if it hits the U.S. later this year.

“We're not going to close the country,” Trump said when asked about a second outbreak during a visit to Michigan.

Earlier, the president called a second wave “a very distinct possibility,” adding, “It's standard. And, we're going to put out the fires.”

Trump’s comments came as he toured a Ford Motor Co. plant outside Detroit that has converted from making automobiles to making ventilators for hospitals. During a speech at the plant, the president praised Ford workers for their efforts to produce thousands of medical devices during the pandemic.

"The global pandemic proves once and for all that for America to be a strong nation, America needs to be a manufacturing nation,” Trump said. “I’m fighting to bring back our jobs from China and many other countries." Click here for more on our top story.

McConnell says Senate 'not quite ready' to craft new stimulus package: 'It won't be a $3 trillion left-wing wish list'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in an interview Thursday with "The Story with Martha MacCallum," said the Senate is "not quite ready to intelligently" lay out the next coronavirus stimulus package, but stressed it "will not be a $3 trillion left-wing wish list."

"The [CARES] Act, which passed a month or so ago on a bipartisan basis, only about half of that money has gone out yet," McConnell said. "I think there's a high likelihood we will do another rescue package, but we need to be able to measure the impact of what we've already done, what we did right, what we did wrong [and] correct that.

"Let me tell you what it won't be," McConnell added. "It won't be a $3 trillion left-wing wish list as it passed the House." Click here for more.

Fox News' Janice Dean slams Cuomo nursing-home policy after losing in-laws to COVID-19: 'These are real people'

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean said Thursday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's failed nursing home policy should be "one of the biggest" stories of the year after both of her husband’s parents lost their lives to the coronavirus.

"I have not seen the coverage of this," an emotional Dean said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight. "Twenty percent of our lost loved ones are from nursing homes ... because Governor Cuomo and several other governors forced COVID-recovering patients into nursing homes."

Cuomo has been roundly criticized over New York's initial policy that required nursing homes to accept COVID-19 hospital patients who had been discharged from hospitals. On May 10, New York reversed the policy amid criticism and the mounting death toll. Officially, 5,876 residents of New York state nursing homes or assisted living facilities have died of COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Dean, who rarely comments on political issues, felt compelled to speak out after watching a CNN interview in which anchor Chris Cuomo -- the governor's younger brother -- failed to address the growing controversy while interviewing the governor, and instead performed prop comedy with giant cotton swabs. Click here for more.

Tucker Carlson argues there is precisely no evidence that the lockdowns saved lives anywhere in this country.

