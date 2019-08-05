Trump vows action on shootings: ‘We have to get it stopped’; Chilling details on Dayton killer’s past

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start the new work week ...

Trump denounces weekend’s horrific mass shootings, plans additional statement Monday morning

President Trump spoke forcefully Sunday as the nation reeled from its latest episodes of senseless violence: at least 20 people killed in El Paso, Texas, with a suspect apprehended by police, and at least nine killed in Dayton, Ohio, with the suspect fatally shot by responding officers. “Hate has no place in our country,” Trump declared, speaking to reporters in Morristown, N.J. He said the problem has been going on “for years and years” and “we have to get it stopped.”

The president spoke of mental illness being a significant factor in many such events, referring to the perpetrators of such shocking crimes as “really very seriously mentally ill.” He added that he has been conferring with Attorney General William Barr, FBI Director Christopher Wray and members of Congress, and planned an additional statement on the shootings Monday morning. “We’re going to take care” of the problem, the president vowed, as more signs emerged of the public’s increasing frustration with preventable violence: In Dayton, attendees of a vigil for that city’s victims confronted Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine with a chant of “Do something!”

Dayton gunman reportedly suspended twice during high school for compiling ‘hit list’ and ‘rape list’

The gunman killed by police in Dayton, Ohio, after fatally shooting nine people, including his sister, and wounding more than two dozen others displayed signs of hostility years earlier, his former high school classmates say. According to reports, Conner Betts was suspended twice back in high school after compiling a “hit list” of classmates he wanted to kill and a “rape list” of those he wanted to sexually assault. A former principal of the high school in Bellbrook, Ohio, told the Dayton Daily News he “would not dispute the information” that the former classmates revealed to reporters. “He knew he wasn’t normal,” one former female classmate said of Betts. “He and I talked at length about him getting help.” Meanwhile, at a news conference Sunday, just hours after the carnage, Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl and other authorities said Betts was wearing a mask, bulletproof vest and earplugs when he opened fire outside a bar, using a rifle capable of holding at least 100 rounds. “There’s nothing in this individual’s history or record that would have precluded him from purchasing that firearm,” the chief said.

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson hears from critics after tweeting about emotional reactions to shooting massacres

"Often our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data,” popular astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted Sunday afternoon. He was making a point that the public gets upset about horrific deaths – like those in Texas and Ohio over the weekend – but less so about more common preventable deaths. For example, he wrote that in the same span of time 34 people died in mass shootings over the past week, about 500 people died because of medical errors and 200 because of auto accidents. But mass shooting deaths get far more media attention because they’re far more shocking. Social media users, however, weren’t appreciating his argument: “A person can be both intellectually brilliant and practically asinine,” one wrote. It was an awkward return to negative headlines for Tyson, who earlier this year resumed his hosting role on two TV shows – “Cosmos” and “StarTalk” – after being cleared following a sexual misconduct investigation.

Egypt begins restoring King Tut’s golden coffin for the first time ever

He had the smallest tomb in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings but it was also estimated to be the most expensive. Now the golden coffin of the legendary King Tut (Tutankhamun) will undergo restoration for the first time. According to the Associated Press, Minister Khaled el-Anany told reporters the planned eight-month-long restoration is due to the extreme fragility of the coffin, which has remained untouched since 1922, when the 3,000-year-old tomb was discovered by British archaeologist Howard Carter and Lord Carnarvon. Tutankhamun ruled Egypt for approximately 10 years and was around 19 years old when he died. Experts suspect he died due to gangrene, likely caused by a broken leg.

Historian Niall Ferguson tells Fox News’ Mark Levin on ‘Life, Liberty & Levin’ that President Trump has awakened the U.S. to the threat posed by China.

