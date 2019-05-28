Trump versus Biden heats up during Japan trip; Avenatti scheduled for two arraignments

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know today ...

Trump doubles-down on 'low IQ' attacks on Biden, targets past support of 1994 crime bill

President Trump on Monday did not let criticism over his siding with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in an attack on 2020 Democratic front-runner Joe Biden muzzle him. In fact, just before beginning his journey home from his trip to Japan, the president doubled-down on his attacks on the former vice president. “Kim Jong Un made a statement that Joe Biden is a low-IQ individual based on his record…I think I agree with him on that,” Trump said at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Trump slammed Biden's support of a controversial 1994 crime bill, tweeting that he hasn't "apologized" for backing it.

Trump claimed "anyone associated" with the bill "will not have a chance of being elected." The president tweeted that his own criminal justice reform legislation - the First Step Act - "had tremendous support" and "fixed" problems in the law Biden championed. The 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, signed by then-President Bill Clinton, was seen by many analysts as the culmination of efforts to fight violent crime. However, in the decades that followed, critics blamed the law for an increase in prison populations, among other problems.

Trump not bothered by recent North Korea missile tests

President Trump, in his press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Abe, said he didn’t think North Korea's recent short-range missile launches were a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, despite his advisers' beliefs otherwise. Trump said perhaps North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was trying to get attention. Both Abe and Trump national security adviser John Bolton agree North Korea violated U.N. resolutions and that sanctions must remain in place. In addition, Trump appeared to tone down his rhetoric on Iran and said the U.S. is not seeking a regime change just a week after he warned Tehran that a confrontation between the two countries would lead to its demise.

At least 5 million in Ohio left without power after 'large and dangerous' tornado

A powerful storm system that included at least one tornado considered "large and dangerous" passed through Ohio late Monday that resulted in widespread damage, including 70,000 power outages currently affecting over 5 million people. Social media accounts claim to show a massive funnel cloud as it hit near Trotwood, Ohio, 8 miles northwest of Dayton. At least half a dozen communities from eastern Indiana through central Ohio suffered damage from the storm system, according to the National Weather Service. There have been no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.

Japan stabbing attack leaves at least two dead, 16 hurt

A knife-wielding man screaming "I will kill you!" attacked commuters -- mostly schoolchildren -- waiting at a suburban Tokyo bus stop during the morning rush hour Tuesday, killing at least two people, a schoolgirl and an adult man, according to Reuters, and wounding at least 16 others before he killed himself. Three of the injuries were serious while the others were not life-threatening, according to an official at the Kawasaki city office. Officials told NHK the suspect, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, attacked people near Noborito Park in a residential area of Kawasaki City. The number of wounded reportedly included 13 children. Television footage showed emergency workers giving first aid to people inside a tent set up on the street, and police and other officials carrying the wounded to ambulances.

Avenatti's case of the Terrible Tuesday

Embattled attorney Michael Avenatti will have a busy day in Manhattan federal court Tuesday afternoon -- but as a defendant, not as counsel. Avenatti, 49, is scheduled to be arraigned on charges that he stole nearly $300,000 from adult film actress Stormy Daniels, the client who rocketed him to national prominence. Approximately three-and-a-half hours later, Avenatti is scheduled to be arraigned on charges that he tried to extort up to $25 million from athletic apparel giant Nike by threatening to expose claims that the shoemaker paid off high school basketball players to steer them to Nike-sponsored colleges. If convicted on all counts, Avenatti could face a total of 69 years in prison. Avenatti repeatedly has denied any wrongdoing and is expected to plead not guilty to all charges.

NRA-opposed measure tests Texas governor

A Texas gun storage safety measure added to a massive spending bill sets up a political test for Gov. Greg Abbott as the legislation heads to his desk, the Associated Press reported. The $1 million measure was added late Sunday by budget negotiators -- most of whom are Republicans. The bill was approved Sunday night by the GOP-controlled legislature. The campaign for safe home gun storage, just one part of the much broader $250 billion state budget, was fiercely opposed by the National Rifle Association (NRA) and gun-rights activists. Abbott, a Republican who has line-item veto power in regard to the budget, must decide whether to nix the measure or ignore pressure from some gun rights groups and approve it.

Privately funded organization 'We Build the Wall' starts construction of border barrier in El Paso area.

Trump seizes on NYU professor’s tweet to push change of libel laws.

Remembering Major League Baseball great Bill Buckner.

New auto giant? Fiat Chrysler wants to merge with Renault.

China shouldn't ban Apple, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says.

Car depreciation by model: How quickly these popular brands lose value.

Watch the Special Report All-Star panel give its take on President Trump appearing to downplay the significance of North Korea's recent missile tests.

