Trump to revive campaign-style rallies as he pursues litigation to overturn election results

Trump plans campaign-style rallies as he pursues litigation to overturn election results

President Trump is planning to bring back his large-scale rallies that were a hallmark of his presidential run, but these will be focused on his “ongoing litigation” as he challenges the results of last week’s election

According a report by Axios and confirmed by Fox News, Trumps’ campaign plans to take a less traditional path to challenge the results of the election, including holding “a series of Trump rallies” focused on the campaign's ongoing legal efforts in numerous states across the country.



Along with the rallies, Trump is also planning to use obituaries of people who allegedly voted but are dead as evidence of the voter fraud he's been claiming. The campaign is also sending recount teams Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, with Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., heading up the effort in the Peach State. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- Trump would concede, work on peaceful transition if legal fight falls short, sources say, despite tweets

- Biden should support push for transparency in vote as ‘ultimate presidential act’: Turley

- Cruz insists Trump 'still has a path to victory,' vote count lawsuits could 'easily' reach Supreme Court

- Graham: If GOP doesn't fight, there will 'never be another Republican president elected again'

- Trump campaign holds protest in Las Vegas to decry irregularities, claim ‘dead people,’ non-Nevadans voted

- Trump team vows more lawsuits in key states, as top Republicans mum on projected Biden win



Biden's first move as president-elect? Mask mandate for everyone leaving their houses

One of Joe Biden's first priorities as president-elect will be implementing mask mandates nationwide by working with governors. The future 46th president says if they refuse he will go to mayors and county executives and get local masking requirements in place.

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel said that while masks are "the icing on the physical distancing cake" and should be worn properly both indoors and outdoors, especially when people are too close together, a more punitive approach to mask-wearing may have the opposite impact of what the administration intends.

"I think masks are quite useful, but they have a place and they're not the be-all and end-all," Siegel said. "I'm worried that mandating this with fines and such may actually lead to more of a rebellion against it."

He noted that the use of masks should be determined based on how much of the risk of exposure to the coronavirus is in a specific area rather than mandating it everywhere. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Stanford researcher who tracked Trump rallies concerned but can't commit to studying Biden celebrations

- NYC health commissioner cheers Biden celebrations, day later brings down hammer on New York

- Biden reiterates plan to convince Americans to wear masks

- Biden makes new push for mask mandate after Trump tests positive for COVID



Fauci takes Trump to task for super spreader rallies, silent on Biden celebrations

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top disease expert, warned last month that President Trump was “asking for trouble” by holding large rallies amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but has so far been silent on celebrations being held nationwide over President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win.

“We know that that is asking for trouble when you do that,” Fauci told host Jake Tapper. “We’ve that when you have situations of congregate settings where there are a lot of people without masks, the data speak for themselves.”

Fauci said the nation’s failure to “get things under control” before heading into fall and winter was “a recipe for disaster.”



But Fauci, and other health experts, have been quiet on the celebrations taking place across the country this weekend in response to Biden’s win. Fox News has made multiple attempts to contact Dr. Fauci, as well as members of the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), seeking comment. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Fauci gives estimate on when US may get back to ‘some semblance of normality’

- Trump says people 'tired' of Fauci, coronavirus

- #Factsfirst: Jake Tapper, CNN’s coronavirus double standard on Trump and Biden rallies exposed

- Fauci: 'You cannot abandon public health measures' even with COVID-19 vaccine



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- AOC slams ousted House Dems as 'sitting ducks' relying on flailing DNC, progressives not to blame

- Trump campaign taps Rep. Doug Collins to lead recount team in Georgia

- Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall in south Florida with sustained winds of 65 mph: report

- Forget traditional election maps — this is what the US vote really looks like

- 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after battle with pancreatic cancer

- Saints embarrass Buccaneers on the road, sit on top of NFC South



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Chinese state media strikes optimistic tone Monday about Biden win

- Trial opens for Australian media, reporters for disobeying judge's gag order on Cardinal George Pell: report

- Stock futures rise after Biden-Harris win, McDonald’s and Disney in focus

- Dealmakers see divided US government favoring mergers and acquisitions

- Biden tax hike would accelerate exodus from high-tax states, experts predict

- Restaurants defend dining rooms as COVID-19 spreads



Ken Starr joined Fox News host Mark Levin on Sunday to discuss the 2020 election.

