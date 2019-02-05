Trump to call for unity at State of the Union while Dems push disunity; Dems' dilemma in Northam scandal

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019

TRUMP TO CALL FOR UNITY - DURING A STATE OF DISUNITY: During his State of the Union address tonight, President Trump is expected to take on a role his fiercest critics say he is most unfamiliar with: Uniter-in-Chief. And Trump is expected to call for unity and stress optimism when he addresses Congress and the nation during his second State of the Union address ... But given the bitter partisan battle with Democrats, especially House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, over the border wall and another looming government shutdown, the question is whether Democrats will be receptive -- or at least give the appearance of decorum.

Will they applaud or will they sit on their hands. What will Pelosi's expression be, as a nation observes her, in the background, over Trump's left shoulder, when he condemns "resistance and retribution politics" and makes his argument for strong border security via his wall? This is the drama that faces President Trump's State of the Union address.

Some Democrats, with their selection of State of the Union guests, have already signaled that reconciliation will not be on their agenda. In addition, the president is expected to showcase a growing economy. Despite the shutdown, the U.S. economy added a robust 304,000 jobs in January, marking 100 straight months of job growth. Trump and his top aides have also hinted that he is likely to use the address to announce a major milestone in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria.

DEMS FACE DILEMMA IN VIRGINIA GOVERNOR'S SCANDAL: Democrats are demonstrating hypocrisy with their refusal to forgive Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam for a racist photo that appeared on his medical school yearbook page more than 30 years ago, a liberal journalist says ... “People change dramatically over time,” Zaid Jilani said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Monday, adding that liberals “are undermining their philosophy.”Jilani, who wrote an op-ed entitled "Why does Ralph Northam deserve no mercy?" called Democratic leaders “unprincipled” for pushing criminal prison reform while trying to bring down prominent individuals who've made mistakes.

Northam has refused leading Democrats' calls to resign. Northam initially apologized but insisted he was not the person in the photo. Still, critics argue, the Democratic Party may have no choice but to have a zero tolerance policy on Northam. A party that peddles identity politics can't attack President Trump and others for alleged racism if they don't police their own.

The turmoil surrounding Northam grew more bizarre Monday when it became entangled with a scandal following Virginia Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. In response to a reporter's question, Fairfax suggested Northam could be secretly pushing a newly revealed sexual assault allegation against him to derail his possible ascension to the governorship.

DETAILS OF AOC'S GREEN NEW DEAL' EMERGE: New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday unveiled new details on the so-called "Green New Deal" she plans to introduce in a matter of days, as she worked behind-the-scenes to rally congressional support for the proposal that could cost as much as $7 trillion ... Ocasio-Cortez, who is set to unveil the plan with Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey, told her fellow representatives in a letter that the Green New Deal calls for a "national, social, industrial and economic mobilization at a scale not seen since World War II."

PRESIDENT TRUMP'S INAUGURAL COMMITTEE SUBPOENAED: Federal prosecutors in New York Monday issued a subpoena to President Trump's inaugural committee, a spokesperson for the committee confirmed to Fox News, a move that threatened to open another front against an administration dogged by investigations ...

"We have just received a subpoena for documents," the spokesperson said in a statement. "While we are still reviewing the subpoena, it is our intention to cooperate with the inquiry."

The subpoena was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which revealed that prosecutors had asked for "all documents" related to the committee's donors and vendors, as well as records relating to "benefits" that donors received after making contributions. They also requested documents relating to donations "made by or on behalf of foreign nationals, including but not limited to any communications regarding or relating to the possibility of donations by foreign nationals."

NEW FOOTAGE FOUND IN 'EMPIRE' ACTOR'S BEATING CASE: Chicago police said Monday they had located additional surveillance cameras in the area where "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett allegedly was attacked last week ... Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the footage from those cameras was being "downloaded and reviewed." He added that two individuals seen in the area around the time Smollett said he was attacked -- and considered "people of interest" -- had not yet been identified "as homeless or otherwise." Guglielmi previously said investigators would go painstakingly through footage to reconstruct what Smollett said happened to him early on the morning of Jan. 29.

WHY REPUBLICANS SHOULD AVOID LIBERAL 'PC PURITANS'- "Everybody is walking on eggshells everywhere to avoid being called out for white privilege or gender privilege, without the privilege of knowing what this new orthodoxy even requires. Ralph Northam’s face will ultimately be decided by Democrats in the Commonwealth and Republicans would do well to avoid joining the PC puritans of the left. Because the Democrats, they’re tripping all over themselves to prove how enlightened they are by throwing even their own under the PC express." – Laura Ingraham, on "The Ingraham Angle," warning Republicans to avoid Democrats' rush to condemn Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam for his alleged appearance in a racist photo in his 1984 medical yearbook and stick to focusing on Dems' very questionable policies. WATCH



