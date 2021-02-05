Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Trump team quickly rejects testimony request, blasts 'unconstitutional' trial

Former President Trump will not testify in his Senate impeachment trial, Fox News has learned.

"The president will not testify in an unconstitutional proceeding," Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Fox News Thursday.

The former president's legal team fired back at impeachment manager Jamie Raskin's request Thursday for the former president to testify as part of the Senate impeachment trial, calling it a "public relations stunt" and saying they "cannot prove" the allegations against him.

The comments came after House impeachment managers requested that Trump provide testimony under oath either before or during the Senate impeachment trial about "his conduct" on Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol riot.

Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, reacted later Thursday to the response from the Trump camp.

"Today we offered President Trump the opportunity to testify about the events of January 6 and he refused to do so," Raskin wrote. "Despite his lawyers' rhetoric, any official accused of inciting armed violence against the government of the United States should welcome the chance to testify openly and honestly -- that is, if the official had a defense. ... His immediate refusal to testify speaks volumes and plainly establishes an adverse inference supporting his guilt." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Keeping National Guard in DC has cost an estimated $438 million

The price tag for keeping the National Guard in Washington D.C. since Jan. 6 has reached an estimated $438 million, a senior defense official told Fox News.

The estimate came nearly a month after the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby recently said new Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had committed to ordering all units to "stand down" in the next 60 days.

Between 5,000 and 7,000 troops are scheduled to stay in D.C. until mid-March, a significant reduction from the 26,000 that were deployed to help secure the Biden inauguration.

A spokesman previously confirmed to Fox News that the D.C. National Guard would "remain on orders until March 31, 2021." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Recall bid against California's Gov. Gavin Newsom clears 1.4 million signatures

The effort to force a recall vote against California Gov. Gavin Newsom is looking increasingly likely as more than 1.4 million signatures were collected as of Thursday, according to the Recall Gavin Campaign.

The proponents of the recall effort hope to hit 2 million signatures by March 17, but only 1.5 million are needed to trigger a mid-year election.

The recall campaign of the Democratic governor was launched by Orrin Heatlie, chairman of The California Patriot Coalition, but other groups have joined the effort – including Republican congressional hopeful Joe Collins, who launched a 28-day "Recall Road Trip" earlier this week.



Collins will visit 16 cities, hoping to collect more signatures from Californians who are frustrated with Newsom’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Gavin has been less than mediocre for California," Collins told Fox News on Thursday. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

- House ousts Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees in unprecedented vote

- Tucker Carlson: Bank of America handed over customer data to feds following Capitol riot

- Fact-check site Snopes panned for 'weird' post about AOC's Capitol claim

- Lara Logan witnesses gun, grenade battle at US-Mexico border: 'War raging on America's doorstep'

- Pompeo on Biden declaring 'America is back': 'Back to when ISIS controlled a caliphate'?

- Chicago records highest January murder rate in four years



By removing U.S. Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from House committees, Democrats have set a dangerous precedent, Fox News host Sean Hannity warned Thursday on "Hannity."

"In the House, Democrats are waging a campaign against an obscure House Republican who has been on the job for one month and one day," Hannity said. "Tonight during a House-wide vote, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of all committee assignments because of some things she has said."



"For Democrats, this is not at all about Majorie Taylor Greene," he continued. "Instead they want to smear her. It’s a mere political ploy. The idea is they want to smear her, all Republicans and all conservatives."

