Trump gets big Supreme Court win on asylum; Trump takes aim at teen vaping

Supreme Court allows Trump asylum restrictions to take effect, ending 9th Circuit injunctions

In a major win for the Trump administration, the Supreme Court issued an order late Wednesday ending all injunctions that had blocked a White House ban on asylum for anyone trying to enter the U.S. via a third country, such as Mexico, without seeking protection there. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals – long a liberal bastion that has been aggressively reshaped into a more moderate court by the Trump administration – handed the White House a partial victory in the case Monday by ending the nationwide injunction against the asylum policy. However, the 9th Circuit kept the injunction alive within the territorial boundaries of the circuit, which encompasses California, Arizona, Alaska, Hawaii, Montana, Nevada, Idaho, Guam, Oregon and Washington.

The Supreme Court's order was not a final ruling on the policy's merits but does allow the policy to take effect nationwide, including in the 9th Circuit, while the case makes its way through the lower courts. Click here to read more about our top story.

2020 Democrats to debate in Houston on Thursday with trimmed-down lineup

The next Democratic presidential primary debate will take place Thursday night in Houston – with a less-than-Texas-sized lineup. The group is much smaller this time around -- slashed in half after numerous candidates failed to attract enough donors or support in the polls. Unlike the two-night, 20-candidate showdown in July, just 10 candidates will face off on a single night. They are: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

That means for the first time, all the top contenders will face off in the three-hour showdown. Click here to read more.

Trump administration takes aim at teen vaping, proposes ban on non-tobacco flavored e-cigarettes

In an effort to curb teen vaping, President Trump on Wednesday said his administration is looking to ban all non-tobacco flavored e-cigarette products. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters at the White House that officials with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will create guidelines on the ban, a process that could take months. The proposed ban comes as cases of vaping-related lung illnesses have surged in recent weeks. Health officials recently said there are now more than 450 possible cases across 33 states. At least six people have died; the most recent death was reported in Kansas.

Trump delays China tariffs increase in gesture of goodwill

President Trump announced late Wednesday that the U.S. will delay a planned tariff increase on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods for two weeks. “At the request of the vice premier of China, Liu He, and due to the fact that the People's Republic of China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary on October 1st, we have agreed, as a gesture of good will [sic], to move the increased Tariffs on 250 Billion Dollars worth of goods (25% to 30%), from October 1st to October 15th,” Trump wrote on Twitter. Wednesday's announcement came 10 days after the U.S. imposed 15 percent tariffs on about $112 billion of Chinese imports, the latest salvos in an ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing.

NCAA warns Calif. governor about college athlete 'fair pay' bill

The NCAA warned California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday that allowing college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness would be "unconstitutional" and would upend the balance of college sports in a letter asking him to reject the passage of a state bill that would make it easier for players to make money. The state Assembly on Monday voted 72-0 to pass the bill, which is championed by many athletes in the collegiate and professional ranks, such as LeBron James. The state Senate passed the measure Wednesday 39-0. California is home to 58 NCAA-member schools, the NCAA said, including powerhouse programs at USC, Stanford and UCLA. Newsom has 30 days to sign or veto the legislation. If he does nothing, the bill becomes law.

OxyContin maker reaches settlement with 2,000 plaintiffs in opioid crisis

Attorneys representing more than 2,000 local governments, Native American tribes, hospitals and unions have reached a tentative settlement with Purdue Pharma, with the OxyContin maker being held partially responsible for the nation’s ongoing opiate epidemic. The pharmaceutical giant agreed to a deal after months of negotiation that had been proposed weeks ago, according to Attorney Paul Farrell. Under terms of the settlement, the Sackler family will relinquish control over the Stamford, Conn.-based company, which has agreed to pay more than $12 billion in damages over a still-unspecified period of time, according to sources close to the situation. About $3 billion of that $12 billion settlement will come directly from the Sackler family's personal wealth.

