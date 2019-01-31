Group of Trump supporters reportedly tour southern border in push to build their own wall

A GoFundMe campaign that sought to raise money for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border has reportedly led to the launch of a foundation whose member’s objective is to build their own barrier.

Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage initially launched the “We The People Will Build the Wall” account and, with other Trump supporters, has since started the foundation, WeBuildtheWall Inc., according to The Associated Press.

Work towards the foundation’s endeavor reportedly kicked off this week, as the group ventured to South Texas to visit the border and talk to landowners who they hope will okay private construction on their property, the outlet said.

It’s reportedly not clear if a private group could construct the barrier, as they could face both legal and environmental issues. However, the group remained optimistic, with one member feeling that a timetable for the project could be “months, not years.”

"We talked to several people who weren't interested in having a wall five or six years ago who have since changed their mind based on what they're seeing happening on their land," Dustin Stockton, one of the group’s leaders, told The Associated Press.

Kolfage, an Air Force veteran and triple amputee, originally promised to donate any proceeds from his campaign to the U.S. government. But the group announced in January that it would instead fund a private construction effort. Donors before the change had 90 days to opt into the new effort or receive a refund.

As of Thursday, the GoFundMe page had amassed more than $20 million from roughly 350,000 donors of their $1 billion goal.

Funding could also present an issue for the project as the average cost for the government to build one mile is more than what the campaign has pulled in, according to The Associated Press.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is working to build 33 miles of new walls and fencing in the Rio Grande Valley, the outlet said. The construction was funded by Congress in March. So far, the government has awarded 14 miles of construction for a total of $313 million, or roughly $22 million a mile.

