Trump supporter ejected from Disneyland after hanging large Trump banner in park: report

A Disneyland visitor was kicked out of the California amusement park Wednesday after unfurling a large “Trump 2020” banner on the side of a riverboat, a similar act that got him banned from Disney’s main resort in Florida.

The guest identified himself as Dion Cini as he live-streamed his actions on his Facebook page. He said he was expected to be removed afterward.

Disney security guards and Anaheim police can be seen in the video waiting for the Mark Twain riverboat to arrive at a docking station. Park officials told the Orange County Register that large banners, signs and flags are not allowed, citing a safety risk to guests or other attractions.

“We welcome all guests to enjoy our parks; however, demonstrations and the display of signs and banners are not permitted,” parks spokeswoman Liz Jaeger said. “This person has been previously warned, and we have taken appropriate steps to address his behavior.”

Cini was not taken into police custody but was given a trespass admonition instead. Cini has a history of displaying pro-Trump signs and banners in parks and public spaces. He was banned in November from Walt Disney World for riding down Splash Mountain with a “Trump 2020” sign and then holding up a “Keep America Great” sign on Expedition Everest, the Orlando Sentinel reported.