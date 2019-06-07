Trump slams 'nasty, vindictive' Pelosi in Fox News exclusive; Times Square grenade plot thwarted

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know today ...

Fox News Exclusive: Trump launches attack on 'nasty, vindictive, horrible' Pelosi

President Trump has taken the gloves off in his ongoing feud with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Speaking exclusively to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham in Normandy, France, in an interview that aired Thursday, Trump slammed Pelosi in response to a report by Politico where the House speaker apparently told top Democrats she would like to see him in "prison."

“I think she’s a disgrace. I actually don’t think she’s a talented person, I’ve tried to be nice to her because I would have liked to have gotten some deals done,” Trump said. “She’s incapable of doing deals. She’s a nasty, vindictive, horrible person. The Mueller report came out, it was a disaster for them.”

Reports: Mexico proposes deal to avoid escalating tariffs

Faced with President Trump's promise to impose escalating tariffs, Mexico is reportedly proposing deal where it would stem the number of migrants heading north by deploying as many as 6,000 National Guard troops to the country’s border region with Guatemala. In addition, according to reports, the potential deal would give the United States far more latitude in deporting Central Americans seeking asylum. Trump has pledged to hit Mexico with rising tariffs starting Monday if the nation does not take more measures to stem the rush of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump's tariff threat looms amid a new report that ISIS had plotted to take advantage of vulnerable spots at the U.S.-Mexico border and infiltrate the United States and target financial institutions.

Times Square grenade-attack plot thwarted

A suspect described as “a lone wolf” was arrested Thursday in connection with a plan to throw explosives at people in New York City’s famed Times Square, according to reports. The unidentified suspect was taken into custody soon after investigators from the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force learned that he was inquiring about buying grenades, the New York Daily News reported. No information was released about the suspect’s age, nationality or place of residence but he was scheduled to appear in court in Brooklyn on Friday, WCBS-TV in New York City reported.

Couple claims chemicals at Dominican Republic resort where Americans died made them ill

A Colorado couple has filed a lawsuit in the Dominican Republic against the hotel chain where at least four American tourists have died in the past year, alleging that they fell ill because of pesticides while staying at one of the chain's properties last year. The Grand Bahia Principe La Romana, the hotel where the couple -- Kaylynn Knull and Tom Schwander -- say they stayed, is where a Maryland couple was found dead in their room on May 30. Knull and Schwander said they opted to file a $1 million lawsuit after the resort denied their request that they name the chemicals they use while gardening, or refund their money.

Knull and Schwander's allegations are just the latest to blight the Dominican tourist hotspot. The family of Pennsylvania woman Yvette Monique Sport, 51, told Fox29 Philadelphia she died in her room at the same hotel chain. Another U.S. tourist, Miranda Schaup-Werner, from Allentown, Pa., died in her room on May 25 at the Bahia Principe Bouganville, almost adjacent to the La Romana property. Five days later, Maryland couple Edward Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Day were found dead in their room at the Bahia Principe Hotel in La Romana.

Biden, facing pressure from Dems, reverses stance on Hyde Amendment

2020 Democratic frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden reversed his stance on the Hyde Amendment on Thursday, saying he "can no longer support an amendment that makes" a woman's right to an abortion "dependent on someone's ZIP code." During his tenure in the Senate, and as recently as Wednesday, Biden had broken from his party's popular stance and expressed support for the amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds to subsidize abortions except for cases of rape, incest or when a woman's life is endangered by a fetus, a notion with which Democrats take issue because of the potential impact on women in marginalized communities. He faced backlash from other Democrats after his campaign held that he supported the amendment despite allegedly telling a woman during a rally that he would repeal it.

Don't mess with Queen Bey

Nicole Curran, wife of Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob, was in tears and had to disable her Instagram account after Beyoncé fans started sending her death threats for having a conversation with Jay-Z, according to a report. Beyonce’s less-than-enthusiastic-looking reaction to her husband’s conversation with Curran during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Toronto Raptors went viral Wednesday -- with Twitter users writing posts like “Beyoncé don’t like that girl beside her at all” and “How dare her talk across Beyoncé.”

Ilhan Omar violated campaign finance rules, investigation finds.

'Racy' Casey Anthony biopic reportedly in the works.

Details emerge on 'tragic accident' that killed country star's son, 3.

May jobs report released on Friday: What to expect.

Economic warfare threats highest in history: Chuck Hagel.

Top 10 states with the cheapest gas prices.

Tucker Carlson reflects on impact the "Resistance" has had on democracy during Trump's presidency -- and it hasn't exactly helped preserve it.

